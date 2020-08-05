Sections
Home / World News / Pompeo in call with Lebanese PM reaffirms US commitment to assist after blast

Around 5,000 people were injured in Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut port, which investigators blamed on negligence, and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:00 IST

By Reuters, Washington

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state (Bloomberg)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a call with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday reiterated ‘steadfast’ commitment to assist the Lebanese people, the State Department said on Wednesday, after a massive warehouse blast killed 135 people and injured thousands.

