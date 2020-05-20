Pompeo’s congratulations to Taiwan will have consequences, says China
Pompeo in a tweet said Taiwan’s democracy is a global inspiration.
Updated: May 20, 2020 13:02 IST
China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seriously damaged the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and China-U.S. relations by making a congratulatory statement to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-Wen.
China will take necessary countermeasures and the U.S. must bear the consequences, the ministry said in a statement.