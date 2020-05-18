Sections
Home / World News / Pompeo welcomes Afghan power-sharing deal, chides leaders for lost time

Pompeo welcomes Afghan power-sharing deal, chides leaders for lost time

“Secretary Pompeo noted that he regretted the time lost during the political impasse,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Updated: May 18, 2020 07:29 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed a power-sharing deal to end a months-long political stalemate in Afghanistan (REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday welcomed a power-sharing deal to end a months-long political stalemate in Afghanistan, but chided President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah for taking so long.

“Secretary Pompeo noted that he regretted the time lost during the political impasse,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “He reiterated that the priority for the United States remains a political settlement to end the conflict and welcomed the commitment by the two leaders to act immediately in support of prompt entry into intra-Afghan negotiations.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court to take up ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s plea who questioned Varanasi election result
May 18, 2020 07:55 IST
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 170, lowest increase since March
May 18, 2020 07:38 IST
We spread news, not Covid-19
May 18, 2020 08:05 IST
Pompeo welcomes Afghan power-sharing deal, chides leaders for lost time
May 18, 2020 07:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.