Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed Iraq’s formation of a government after months of instability, and extended a waiver on Iran sanctions to ease pressure on the new leader.

Updated: May 07, 2020 07:27 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi (AFP file photo)

In a phone call with Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi, Pompeo said the United States would not enforce sanctions on Iraq buying electricity from Iran for 120 days “as a display of our desire to help provide the right conditions for success,” the State Department said.

