Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Pope Francis calls for international cooperation on finding Coronavirus vaccine

Pope Francis calls for international cooperation on finding Coronavirus vaccine

Some cross-country research is already underway to develop a safe, effective vaccine, and scientists and doctors in various nations have been sharing experiences in using different drugs to treat patients.

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:30 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Vatican City

Pope Francis also invited faithful of all religions to spiritually unite in prayer, fasting and works of charity on May 14 to “implore God to help humanity to overcome the coronavirus pandemic”. (Reuters file photo )

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatment for Covid-19.

Speaking from the Apostolic Palace library after delivering his blessing, Francis stressed the importance of guaranteeing “universal access to the essential technologies that allow every infected person, in every part of the world, to receive the necessary health care”. Some cross-country research is already underway to develop a safe, effective vaccine, and scientists and doctors in various nations have been sharing experiences in using different drugs to treat patients.

The pope also invited faithful of all religions to spiritually unite in prayer, fasting and works of charity on May 14 to “implore God to help humanity to overcome the coronavirus pandemic”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
May 03, 2020 18:19 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST

latest news

This doggo may have size on its side but this kitty has smarts on its
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
100 Hours 100 Stars: Javed Akhtar says son Farhan’s success surprised him
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
‘CA secures USD 50 million loan as safety cover for India Tests’: Report
May 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.