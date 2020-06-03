Sections
Home / World News / ‘Sin of racism’: Pope Francis condemns George Floyd killing

‘Sin of racism’: Pope Francis condemns George Floyd killing

Pope Francis said he prays for George Floyd and those who had been killed due to racism.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:36 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Vatican City

Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience after giving a message to people of the United States, honouring George Floyd. (via REUTERS)

Pope Francis called for national reconciliation in the United States on Wednesday, saying that while racism is intolerable, the street violence that has broken out is “self-destructive and self-defeating”.

Francis broke his silence on the tensions in the United States, which has seen eight nights of protests over the death of a black man in police custody, by dedicating the entire English-language section of his weekly audience to the turmoil there.

He called the death of George Floyd “tragic”, said he was praying for him and all who had died as a result of the “sin of racism”, and said he was greatly disturbed by the social unrest that has followed.

“My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,” Francis said.



“At the same time, we have to recognise that the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost,” he said.

He asked Americans to implore God for “the national reconciliation and peace for which we yearn” and asked the Madonna to “intercede for all those who work for peace and justice in your land and throughout the world”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengaluru duo arrested for selling fake insurance, registration papers
Jun 03, 2020 14:59 IST
We are ONE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins protests over Floyd’s death
Jun 03, 2020 14:59 IST
Shakti Arora: Actors are now surviving through social media
Jun 03, 2020 14:56 IST
IIT Delhi, Kharagpur move up in top Asia university ranking
Jun 03, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.