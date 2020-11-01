Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Pope Francis requests patience, solidarity during pandemic times

Pope Francis requests patience, solidarity during pandemic times

The Pope praised what he called urban heroes “who take responsibility toward others and look for a concrete solution so no one is left behind.”

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 17:26 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C,

The Pope said “We need change.The pandemic brought our organizational and developmental models into a crisis. ” (AP Photo)

Pope Francis called for patience and solidarity while criticizing those who complain about restrictive measures during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an interview published Sunday by Serbia-based Politika newspaper.

He praised what he called urban heroes “who take responsibility toward others and look for a concrete solution so no one is left behind.”

“On the other hand, we have an increase in numbers of those who mercilessly profited from the misfortune of others, those who think only about themselves, who protested or complained about certain restrictive measures, unable to accept that not everyone has the same abilities and resources to face the pandemic,” according to the Serbian-language transcript.

“We don’t come out of the crisis the same, we can become better or worse, but never the same,” the pontiff was quoted as saying, warning that all crises can intensify existing injustices but they can also bring out the best in people.

Countries trying to salvage their economies risk “forgetting that an authentic development must promote all people and human as a whole.”

“We need change. The pandemic brought our organizational and developmental models into a crisis; it exposed many injustices, the troubling silence and social and health failures, subjecting a great number of our brothers to the processes of social exclusion and degradation,” the pope said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Ambati Rayudu, Gaikwad keep Chennai Super Kings going
Nov 01, 2020 18:38 IST
After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana now considers law against ‘love jihad’
Nov 01, 2020 17:41 IST

latest news

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in key swing states: Report
Nov 01, 2020 18:38 IST
Kajal Aggarwal’s husband shares hilarious pic of actor as ‘Mrs Kitchlu’
Nov 01, 2020 18:38 IST
Kangana Ranaut calls YouTuber Dhruv Rathee ‘dimwit’
Nov 01, 2020 18:37 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR, RR meet in virtual shoot out, toss up shortly
Nov 01, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.