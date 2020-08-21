Sections
Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:27 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Portland

Protesters gather outside of the ICE building in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP photo)

Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months, officials said Friday.

The agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

The violence came a day after protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration that also targeted the ICE building. Two people were arrested and several officers suffered minor injuries.



Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Thursday police released information that showed during more than 80 nights of protests in Portland authorities declared riots more than 17 times and arrested more than 500 people.

The riot declarations allow police to use tear gas, flash bang grenades and other non-lethal weapons to try to break up crowds.

Portland police define riots as events “when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

