Portland, Seattle declare riots as US cities see violent weekend

Protests, in places violent, roiled US cities overnight, as demonstrations reignited at the presence of federal troops. Riots were declared in Portland, the centre of a new wave of protests, and in Seattle amid teargas, fires, hurled stones and bottles. In Austin, Texas, a man had been shot dead on Saturday when he approached a vehicle and a person inside opened fire.

Thousands of demonstrators marched in groups around Portland, Oregon, some yelling “Feds go home!” in response to the Trump administration’s decision to send federal agents there in late June.

The police said protesters used power tools to try to cut through the fence of the federal courthouse and pulled a section down. At one point, protesters lobbed fireworks and other projectiles toward federal agents there, who fired back with tear gas. A riot was declared, and the police reported an unspecified number of arrests.

In Seattle, Washington, a riot was declared after thousands of protesters battled with police: throwing rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives. Police used pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowds.

In Austin, Texas, an unidentified man was killed by a person in a car he approached around 10pm during protests downtown. The police said the suspected shooter was arrested. Other protests flared in New York, Los Angeles, Oakland, Omaha, Nebraska, among other cities.

In Aurora, Colorado, protesters set fire to a municipal court building. Aurora police said on Twitter that a vehicle drove through a crowd of protesters, one of whom fired a gun and hit another protester.

