Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Portugal’s president self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

Portugal’s president self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

The 72-year-old is campaigning to win a second term as the country’s president in an election on Jan. 24. He has several presidential debates scheduled before then.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:36 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lisbon

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa’s office said the contact was with a member of Casa Civil, a body of specialists who provide consultation services to the president. (Reuters file photo)

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Wednesday he would self-isolate after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 72-year-old is campaigning to win a second term as the country’s president in an election on Jan. 24. He has several presidential debates scheduled before then.

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa’s office said the contact was with a member of Casa Civil, a body of specialists who provide consultation services to the president.

Rebelo de Sousa is waiting for the health authority to decide if the exposure was high risk and for how long he will have to stay at home, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nuke power, submarine review on NSA Doval table at meet with French advisor
by Shishir Gupta
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
by HT Correspondent
Moody’s withdraws SBI’s forex bonds’ ratings
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Khushi Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Which sister wore the scarf top better?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Jitan Ram Manjhi pushes for cabinet, legislative council seat in Bihar
by Anirban Guha Roy
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.