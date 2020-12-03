Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Power shutoffs hit California as high winds risk new fires

Power shutoffs hit California as high winds risk new fires

Edison International’s Southern California Edison cut electricity Wednesday to 14,776 homes and businesses across six counties as of 11:20 p.m. local time, with the majority in Kern County and Ventura Country, according to its website.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:51 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni, California

Winds blow flying embers from a burning tree at the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, US. (Reuters/ File photo)

Tens of thousands of customers were impacted by power shutoffs that could ultimately affect more than 1 million people in Southern California as high winds raised the risk of live wires sparking wildfires.

Edison International’s Southern California Edison cut electricity Wednesday to 14,776 homes and businesses across six counties as of 11:20 p.m. local time, with the majority in Kern County and Ventura Country, according to its website. The utility has warned it could shut power to a total of more than 272,000 customer accounts in eight counties, or about 816,000 people based on the size of the average household. That would constitute the region’s largest public-safety blackout this year.

Dry winds strong enough to knock down power lines are forecast to rattle Southern California through Thursday, exposing more than 6.4 million people to critical fire weather, according to the National Weather Service and the U.S. Storm Prediction Center.

“If fires do start they will have a pretty dangerous spread,” said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the center. The danger isn’t just the immediate conditions, but the prolonged dryness that has plagued the area and turned trees, grasses and shrubs into fuel. Red flag fire warnings are posted in and around Los Angeles County as the threat grows.



California has already been charred by record fires that have burned 4.2 million acres and killed 31 people in 2020. Utilities including Edison and PG&E Corp. have cut power repeatedly to prevent live wires from falling into dry brush.

Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric utility said 50,415 customers had been shutoff so far, and earlier warned about 88,700 homes and businesses, or more than 260,000 people, could lose power Wednesday night or Thursday morning, and possibly remain in the dark through Sunday or Monday. Most affected customers would be in the mountains east of San Diego. PG&E, California’s largest utility, said it may cut power to about 600 homes and businesses in Kern County this week, as well.

Last week, Edison cut power to thousands of customers on Thanksgiving during high winds. In 2019, PG&E filed for bankruptcy after its wires sparked the deadliest blaze in state history.

The high winds and blackouts will be mostly confined to Southern California but could touch a portion of the state’s Central Valley as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

France’s Versailles Palace Gets Another Revolution, On TikTok
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
Arnab Goswami seeks stay on investigation in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
India prepares for the USD 243 million Powerball lottery draw
Dec 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand to give 80% subsidy for beekeeping, honey production to promote self-employment
Dec 03, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.