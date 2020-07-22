Sections
Home / World News / Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami possible

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami possible

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:54 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Anchorage

Map showing the location of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Alaska, US (AFP)

A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.



A tsunami advisory was posted for some areas nearby.

The center said for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife denies defecating in his bed, admits to punching him
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Shekhar Kapur dedicates Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man who attempted suicide in front of CM’s house on July 29 succumbs
Jul 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Work From Home: Here’s why conferences work better when people stay home
Jul 22, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.