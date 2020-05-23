Sections
Home / World News / Pregnant women with Covid-19 show placenta injury in small study

Pregnant women with Covid-19 show placenta injury in small study

The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology, found that 12 of the women, or 80%, had a type of injury that can impair blood flow from the mother to the fetus called vascular malperfusion.

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New York

The research involved women who gave birth at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital between March 18 and May 5. (HT Archive)

The placentas of 16 pregnant women found to have COVID-19 during routine testing at a Chicago hospital all showed evidence of injury, indicating that women infected with coronavirus may need close monitoring during pregnancy, researchers said on Friday.

Fifteen of the women delivered healthy babies, while one miscarried. None of the live babies tested positive for Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology, found that 12 of the women, or 80%, had a type of injury that can impair blood flow from the mother to the fetus called vascular malperfusion. Six of them, or 40%, had blood clots in the placenta. An historical comparison group showed vascular malperfusion in 55% of patients and placental blood clots in 9% of cases.

The research involved women who gave birth at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital between March 18 and May 5.



“These findings support that there might be something clot-forming about coronavirus, and it’s happening in the placenta,” Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, a Northwestern pathologist and study author told Reuters. He said issues with placental blood flow could lead to fetal growth restriction, low levels of amniotic fluid or even fetal demise.

There have been reports of blood clots in adult COVID-19 patients that caused strokes.

In this study, however, none of the 15 live babies appear to have any health problems.

Goldstein said it makes sense to continue to follow babies born to coronavirus-infected mothers to see if they face any difficulties.

The placenta is the first organ to form in fetal development. It acts as the fetus’ lungs, gut, kidneys and liver, taking oxygen and nutrients from the mother’s blood stream and exchanging waste.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mahesh Babu, son Gautham play ‘who is taller’ amid lockdown
May 23, 2020 16:00 IST
Covid-19 vaccine development at early stage in India: Experts
May 23, 2020 15:59 IST
BCECEB Engineering Diploma Admission: DCECE 2020 registration deadline extended
May 23, 2020 15:56 IST
Introduction of computers has changed the approach to chess: Anand
May 23, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.