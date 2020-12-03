Prepared to accept election defeat if it is ‘accurate’ result, says Trump

Donald Trump has said that he is prepared to accept any poll result if it is “accurate”, even as the US President repeated his unsubstantiated allegations of large-scale voter fraud and electoral malpractice in the presidential election.

Democratic leader Joe Biden has defeated incumbent president Trump, Republican, in the November 3 presidential election. However, Trump has not conceded and has sought legal recourse in challenging the results.

“I don’t mind if I lose an election, but I want to lose an election fair and square. What I don’t want to do is have it stolen from the American people. That is what we are fighting for, and we have no choice (but) to be doing that,” Trump told his supporters at a holiday party gathering at the White House on Wednesday.

A video of the event, which was closed for the press, was posted online on Wednesday.

“We already have the proof, we already have the evidence, and it is very clear. Many people in the media and even judges so far have refused to accept it. They know it’s true, they know it’s there, they know who won the election, but they refuse to say you are right. Our country needs somebody to say you are right,” Trump said.

Biden has secured 306 electroral college votes while Trump has 232 votes out of the 538-mener Electoral College. The winner should have at least 270 votes.

“Ultimately, I am prepared to accept any accurate election result, and I hope that Joe Biden is as well, but we already have the proof. We already have tens of thousands of ballots more than we need to overturn all of these states that we are talking about. This is an election for the highest office in the greatest country in the history of the world,” he said.

“Every reasonable American should be able to agree, based on what we have already documented, that we need a systematic analysis of the mail-in ballots to review the envelopes. It’s about the signature, and if they are on the envelopes, we can only review the envelopes, and that will tell us everything. This is the absolute minimum we should expect. This is not just about my campaign, although it has a lot to do with who is going to be your next president,” Trump said.

Trump said the judicial scrutiny of the election is about restoring faith and confidence in American elections.

“This is about our democracy and the sacred rights that generations of Americans have fought, bled, and died to secure. Nothing is more urgent or more important. The only ballots that should count in this election are those cast by eligible voters who are citizens of our country, residents of the states in which they voted, and who cast their ballots in a lawful manner before the legal deadline,” he said.

Moreover, the United States must never again have an election in which there is not a reliable and transparent system to verify the eligibility, identity, and residency of every single person who cast a ballot, a very, very cherished ballot.

“Many very smart people have congratulated me on all we have done. The biggest tax cuts in history, regulation cuts, the biggest in history. We rebuilt our military. We took care of our vets like never before. Space force and so much more,” he said.

“But then they went on to say as big and as important as these events were, the single greatest achievement in your presidency will be exactly what you are doing right now -- voter integrity for our nation.

“It’s more important than any of the things that we discussed. If we don’t root out the fraud, the tremendous and horrible fraud that’s taken place in our 2020 election, we don’t have a country anymore,” Trump said.