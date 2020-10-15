Sections
Home / India News / President Kovind holds telephonic conversation with President of Turkmenistan

President Kovind holds telephonic conversation with President of Turkmenistan

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday talked with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and noted the success of joint collaboration between the two countries.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day in New Delhi, Friday, August 14, 2020. ( PTI file photo)

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The leaders acknowledged the warm and cordial relations between the two countries underpinned by historical and civilizational links. They lauded the sustained momentum of cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, said a release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Both leaders agreed upon the immense potential that exists in trade and economic spheres and noted the success of joint collaboration between Indian and Turkmen companies, it added.

Kovind thanked Berdimuhamedov for the pleasantries exchanged and for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India.

