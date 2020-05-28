Prince Charles condoles deaths, damage due to cyclone Amphan

The Prince of Wales on Thursday sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death and destruction caused by the Storm Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha, his office said.

The two states were particularly hit by the storm that also affected neighbouring Bangladesh. Prince Charles addressed a similar message to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

The message to Modi says: “My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply saddened we are by the loss of life and appalling devastation you and all the people of West Bengal and Odisha have suffered as a result of Storm Amphan”.

“We feel so much for you and your people that you have had to endure such a disaster at the same time as having to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic. Our hearts go out to all those who have been bereaved and to those whose homes have been destroyed”.

“However inadequate it may be at such a very difficult time, we did just want to assure you that all those affected are in our thoughts and special prayers”, he wrote.

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, tested positive for the virus in March and recovered after a period of self-isolation in the Balmoral Castle Scotland.