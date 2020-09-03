Sections
Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

The couple, who moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie earlier this year after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom, will produce content on issues that resonate with them and that their nonprofit Archewell is focused on.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:41 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London/Los Angeles

Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, has no plans to return to acting under the deal. She is a former star of the USA Network television show “Suits.” (REUTERS)

Britain’s Prince Harry and his American-born wife Meghan have signed a multiyear contract with Netflix to produce programming ranging from children’s shows to scripted series, the streaming platform said on Wednesday.

The couple, who moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie earlier this year after stepping back from royal duties in the United Kingdom, will produce content on issues that resonate with them and that their nonprofit Archewell is focused on.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but it marks the couple’s biggest step so far to engage in paid work in their new lives. In January, they had announced plans to be more financially independent and to pay for it themselves.



Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, has no plans to return to acting under the deal. She is a former star of the USA Network television show “Suits.”

The couple already have several projects in development, including a nature documentary series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women, Netflix said.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Sep 03, 2020 09:22 IST
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Sep 03, 2020 05:17 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Sep 03, 2020 09:12 IST

latest news

US AG Barr calls mail-in voting ‘playing with fire’; experts differ
Sep 03, 2020 09:53 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, NBFCs on loan recast
Sep 03, 2020 09:51 IST
Parents’ emotional support less likely to make teens cyberbullies: Study
Sep 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Aramco delays multibillion-dollar LNG, petrochemical plans
Sep 03, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.