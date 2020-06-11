Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Prince Philip marks quiet 99th birthday in lockdown

Prince Philip marks quiet 99th birthday in lockdown

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the 94-year-old monarch, who have been married for 72 years, have been isolating together since March when the UK went into lockdown in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, poses in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on June 6, 2020. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Britain’s Prince Philip marked a quiet 99th birthday in lockdown with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in south-east England.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the 94-year-old monarch, who have been married for 72 years, have been isolating together since March when the UK went into lockdown in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Buckingham Palace released a new photograph of the royal couple, which was taken on June 1 in the quadrangle at the castle, to mark the birthday on Wednesday. No visits were planned due to the lockdown restrictions for the elderly but the royal family has been connecting with each other through Zoom and other online mediums and are likely to have done so for the birthday as well.

Various divisions of the UK’s Armed Forces took to social media to wish the prince, who has an active history with the forces, a happy birthday.



The Royal Marines official Twitter page read: “Happy 99th Birthday to the #DukeofEdinburgh #PrincePhilip from the Royal Marines.

“In honour of this day, we wanted to share some images from the Duke of Edinburgh’s time as the Captain General of the Royal Marines.” It included photos of the Duke of Edinburgh involved in several military ceremonies in the past.

The Intelligence Corps projected a birthday message for the prince onto one of their officers’ buildings and said: “His Royal Highness has been Colonel-in-Chief of the Intelligence Corps since 1977. We wish him many happy returns and send him this birthday message projected onto the Priory Officers’ Mess at Chicksands.” Prince Philip has not been seen in public since he spent four nights in hospital in December last year for what royal officials said was a planned “precautionary measure” for a pre-existing condition.

Born in Corfu, Greece, in 1921, the royal is the longest-serving monarch’s consort in British history. He retired and stepped down from frontline royal duties in May 2017.

The Queen also celebrated her 94th birthday in April quietly, cancelling the traditional gun salute because of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With spike in Covid-19 cases, Darjeeling tea planters demand test labs closer to gardens
Jun 11, 2020 14:47 IST
Rupee settles 20 paise lower at 75.79 against US dollar
Jun 11, 2020 14:42 IST
Unilever to place HQ in UK, ending Anglo-Dutch structure
Jun 11, 2020 14:40 IST
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Jun 11, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.