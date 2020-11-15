Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Pro-Trump march: What is Antifa that US President accused of attacking his supporters?

Pro-Trump march: What is Antifa that US President accused of attacking his supporters?

Trump said that Antifa tried attacking his “innocent” supporters present at the MAGA rally but had to “ran for the hills” because they “aggressively fought back.”

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Antifa members use a range of tactics to disrupt the events held by alt-right groups which they deem fascists. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump accused Antifa of attacking his supporters during a rally in Washington DC after reports of violent clashes emerged on Saturday night. Hundreds of thousands of pro-Trump protesters marched in the capital city to back the baseless claims of electoral fraud, holding different events like Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal DC.

Small groups of counterprotesters also gathered in different parts of the city to support President-election Joe Biden’s win, leading to clashes with law enforcement and pro-Trump protesters. Taking to Twitter, the US President said that Antifa tried attacking his “innocent” supporters present at the MAGA rally but had to “ran for the hills” because they “aggressively fought back.”

“Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!” Trump tweeted.

Also Read | Pro-Trump march: Who are ‘Proud Boys’ and ‘Three Percenters’?

What is Antifa?

According to Merriam-Webster, the first known use of the term ‘Antifa’ was during Nazi Germany and is “borrowed from German Antifa, short for antifaschistisch.” It remains a vaguely defined militant political activist movement which identifies itself as anti-fascist. The members of the far-left group describe themselves as revolutionaries with anti-capitalist and anti-government views.

Antifa members use a range of tactics to disrupt the events held by alt-right groups which they deem fascists. They dress in black and the most extreme factions of the far-left movement carry pepper spray, knives, bricks and chains. According to an AOL report, Antifa defends the use of violence to combat the “fascist” forces and call it appropriate tactics against Trump’s “unprecedented levels of surveillance, incarceration, deportations, and police brutality and murders against the US Public”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
Nov 15, 2020 13:35 IST
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
Nov 15, 2020 13:27 IST
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

A hub of terrorists and anti-nationals, situation in Bengal worse than Kashmir: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 15, 2020 13:58 IST
Indian economy may be recovering faster than anticipated: Oxford Economics
Nov 15, 2020 13:58 IST
PSL 2020: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans in super over
Nov 15, 2020 13:58 IST
Arthritis drug can reduce mortality rate in Covid-19 patients by 71%: Study
Nov 15, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.