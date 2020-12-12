Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Pro-Trump supporters to rally again in Washington

Pro-Trump supporters to rally again in Washington

The rallies come a month after a pro-Trump demonstration that drew at least 10,000 people to the capital. The day began with Trump thrilling his supporters by driving by in his limousine and ended with scattered clashes between Trump supporters and local activists near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 12:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Washington

Supporters of US President Donald Trump and members of the far-right Proud Boys march the night before rallies to protest the US presidential election results, in Washington, DC. (Reuters)

Supporters of President Donald Trump are returning to Washington on Saturday for a pair of rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost.

The rallies come a month after a pro-Trump demonstration that drew at least 10,000 people to the capital. The day began with Trump thrilling his supporters by driving by in his limousine and ended with scattered clashes between Trump supporters and local activists near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Saturday’s rallies are meant as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Joe Biden as the next president. Trump refuses to concede the election, citing baseless claims of fraud.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

One of the rallies will be at Freedom Plaza downtown and the other nearby on the National Mall. The event on the mall, dubbed the Jericho March, is described on its website as a several-hour “prayer rally” with a series of sermons and speakers “praying for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down.” Organisers of the Freedom Plaza rally seem intent on avoiding confrontations, telling demonstrators to avoid certain hotels and marking off large chunks of downtown Washington as a “no-go zone.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
by Jayashree Nandi

latest news

Longest Arctic sailing season tops off a year of climate disasters
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Donald Trump’s legal campaign ‘not finished’ after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani
by Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Invest in a tartan jacket this party month
by Manish Mishra
Rajinikanth turns 70: Shatrughan Sinha calls him ‘real Guru Ghantal’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.