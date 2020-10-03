Sections
Home / World News / Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

“Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31,” District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 06:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Hathras

Various organisations and political parties have made it an issue and their leaders have either visited or are trying to reach the victim’s village. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The administration here has imposed prohibitory orders in this district of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order.

The administration has also ordered to seal the borders of Hathras district.

The decision was taken to maintain law and order in the district, which hogged limelight after a 19-year-old Dalit gangrape victim from the district died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Various organisations and political parties have made it an issue and their leaders have either visited or are trying to reach the victim’s village.

Sources said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are planning to visit the victim’s village.

