Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Promise of Covid-19 vaccines is ‘phenomenal’: World Health Organisation

Promise of Covid-19 vaccines is ‘phenomenal’: World Health Organisation

The WHO said on Wednesday it had received data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the vaccine and was reviewing it for “possible listing for emergency use”, a benchmark for countries to authorise national use.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:29 IST

By Reuters, Copenhagen

World Health Organization (WHO) said that the promise of Covid-19 vaccines is ‘phenomenal’ and ‘game-changing’. (Reuters)

The promise of Covid-19 vaccines is “phenomenal” and “potentially game-changing”, Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, told a briefing on Thursday.

Speaking from Copenhagen, he said supplies were expected to be very limited in the early stages and countries must decide who gets priority, though the WHO said there is “growing consensus” that first recipients should be older people, medical workers and people with co-morbidities.

Britain approved Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain’s medicine authority as a global win though he recognised the logistical challenges of vaccinating an entire country of 67 million.

US and EU regulators are sifting through the same Pfizer vaccine trial data, but have yet to give their approval.

The WHO said on Wednesday it had received data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the vaccine and was reviewing it for “possible listing for emergency use”, a benchmark for countries to authorise national use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

France’s Versailles Palace Gets Another Revolution, On TikTok
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
Arnab Goswami seeks stay on investigation in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
India prepares for the USD 243 million Powerball lottery draw
Dec 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand to give 80% subsidy for beekeeping, honey production to promote self-employment
Dec 03, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.