Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Putin orders public officials to declare digital assets

Putin orders public officials to declare digital assets

Any public official or person seeking to hold public office must disclose their digital assets, as well as those of their spouse and children, before June 30, 2021, the order said.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Moscow

Russia had initially declared cryptocurrencies illegal on the grounds that they could be used in money laundering. (via REUTERS)

Russian public officials will have to declare any cryptocurrency holdings and digital assets from Jan. 1, 2021, according to an order signed by President Vladimir Putin, published on Friday.

Lawmakers this year approved a bill giving cryptocurrencies legal status, but banned them from being used as a means of payment. The central bank is considering issuing a digital rouble it says would eventually make Russia’s payment systems more robust.

Any public official or person seeking to hold public office must disclose their digital assets, as well as those of their spouse and children, before June 30, 2021, the order said.

Failure to declare digital currency transactions above 600,000 roubles ($8,211) in one year could result in a fine, according to draft proposals for changes to Russia’s tax code by the finance ministry. A jail term of up to three years is also under consideration, the RBC daily newspaper has reported.

The central bank first floated the idea of a digital rouble in October, saying it may issue it on top of existing cash and non-cash roubles to facilitate payments for individuals and businesses.

Russia had initially declared cryptocurrencies illegal on the grounds that they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India: Mark Warner
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Decision soon’: BJP leader on pending appeal against A Raja’s acquittal in 2G scam
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

Ayodhya, upcoming Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s tableau for Republic Day
by Pankaj Jaiswal
No deal on Brexit trade ‘very very likely’, British PM Johnson says
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Former Nepal skipper Khadka tests positive for COVID-19
by Press Trust of India
Ahead of LDCA tournament, cricketers converge at Mohali’s PCA stadium for training
by Shailini Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.