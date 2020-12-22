Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life

Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life

The legislation follows sweeping changes to the Russian political system initiated by Putin this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin if he chooses.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Moscow

The reforms are being closely parsed for clues as to what Russian President Vladimir Putin may do at the end of his current presidential term. (via REUTERS)

President Vladimir Putin signed legislation on Tuesday that allows former presidents to become lawmakers for life in Russia’s upper house of parliament once they leave the Kremlin, a government website showed.

The legislation follows sweeping changes to the Russian political system initiated by Putin this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin if he chooses. He had been due to step down in 2024.

The reforms are being closely parsed for clues as to what Putin may do at the end of his current presidential term, his second consecutive and fourth overall.

Tuesday’s legislation would allow presidents to name up to 30 senators to the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house, and also to become a senator themselves once they have left office.

Other legislation that is yet to be signed into law, but has already been backed by the lower house of parliament, would grant ex-presidents immunity from prosecution for any offences committed in their lifetimes, not merely while in office.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
by Rezaul H Laskar
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
by HT Correspondent

latest news

UPPRPB answer key 2020 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Larger crop, lack of rupees curb Iran’s record Indian sugar appetite
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Switzerland starts rolling out Covid-19 vaccine, elderly to get initial jabs
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.