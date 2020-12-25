Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth hails Diwali in Christmas message, doesn’t mention pandemic

Queen Elizabeth hails Diwali in Christmas message, doesn’t mention pandemic

The widely-watched royal message recorded in mid-December in Windsor did not mention “pandemic” or “Covid-19”, but the UK queen said the year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought them closer

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:16 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times Lonson

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain December 24, 2020. (REUTERS)

Noting that people of all faiths could not celebrate festivals the usual way this year, Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas message on Friday hailed Diwali, the festival of lights, which she said provided moments of hope and unity in a year that has kept people apart.

The widely-watched royal message recorded in mid-December in Windsor did not mention “pandemic” or “Covid-19”, but she said the year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought them closer.

She said, “Every year, we herald the coming of Christmas by turning on the lights. And light does more than create a festive mood - light brings hope. For Christians, Jesus is ‘the light of the world’, but we can’t celebrate his birth today in quite the usual way.

“People of all faiths have been unable to gather as they would wish for their festivals, such as Passover, Easter, Eid and Vaisakhi. But we need life to go on. Last month, fireworks lit up the sky around Windsor, as Hindus, Sikhs and Jains celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, providing joyous moments of hope and unity - despite social distancing.”



The queen, 94, Prince Philip, 99, and other members of the British royal usually spend Christmas in the country retreat of Sandringham, Norfolk, but the royal couple has been living in Windsor and will not visit other family members due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Across the Commonwealth, she said stories of people volunteering in communities had inspired her and her family.

Paying tributes to nurses, the youth and others who rose to the challenges of the year, she said, “There is hope in the new dawn.”

She said, “Of course, for many, this time of the year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family-members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand.

“If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers,” she added, wishing people “a very happy Christmas”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (1935-2020)‘Link uniting old, new cultures’: Tributes pour in for literary icon
by Mayank Austen Soofi
Key SC judgments that marked 2020
by Utkarsh Anand
RSS chief to release book on Mahatma on Jan 1
by Sunetra Choudhury
Farmers backing laws also see need for price assurance
by Zia Haq
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.