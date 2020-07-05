Sections
Home / World News / Qureshi moved to Rawalpindi for Covid-19 treatment, China wishes him speedy recovery

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has wished him a speedy recovery from the illness.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Islamabad

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is seen in Doha, Qatar. (REUTERS)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was admitted to Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi for further treatment for coronavirus infection, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

“Please stay safe. I wish you a quick recovery,” he tweeted tagging Qureshi’s post.

A day earlier, Qureshi announced he tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into isolation. “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a tweet.



“By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” the foreign minister added.

Qureshi has joined a long list of lawmakers who have contracted the virus.

As per media reports, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq had tested positive for the coronavirus, almost two weeks ago. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had also contracted the disease.

