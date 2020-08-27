Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Rapid USD 5 coronavirus test doesn’t need specialty equipment

Rapid USD 5 coronavirus test doesn’t need specialty equipment

The 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories will sell for USD 5, giving it a competitive edge over similar tests that need to be popped into a small machine.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:17 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

The size of a credit card, the self-contained test is based on the same technology used to test for the flu, strep throat and other infections. (REUTERS)

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn’t need any special computer equipment to get results.

The 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories will sell for USD 5, giving it a competitive edge over similar tests that need to be popped into a small machine. The size of a credit card, the self-contained test is based on the same technology used to test for the flu, strep throat and other infections.

It’s the latest cheaper, simpler test to hit the US market, providing new options to expand testing as schools and businesses struggle to reopen and flu season approaches. The FDA also recently greenlighted a saliva test from Yale University that bypasses some of the supplies that have led to testing bottlenecks.

Both tests have limitations and neither can be done at home. Several companies are developing rapid, at-home tests, but none have yet won approval. Abbott’s new test still requires a nasal swab by a health worker, like most older coronavirus tests. The Yale saliva test eliminates the need for a swab, but can only be run at high-grade laboratories.



And in general, rapid tests like Abbott’s are less accurate than lab-developed tests. The FDA said in a statement announcing the decision that negative results with Abbott’s test may need to be confirmed with a lab test in some cases. The agency granted Abbott’s test an emergency use authorization late Wednesday for patients with suspected Covid-19.

The two additions should help expand the number of available tests. The US is now testing about 690,000 people per day, down from a peak of 850,000 daily tests late last month. Many public health experts believe the country will soon need to test vastly more people to find those who are infected, isolate them and contain the virus.

The FDA noted that Abbott’s test could be used in a doctor’s office, emergency room or some schools. “Given the simple nature of this test, it is likely that these tests could be made broadly available,” the FDA said.

Since the start of the pandemic, nasal swab tests that are sent to a lab have been the standard for Covid-19 screening. While considered highly accurate, the tests rely on expensive, specialized machines and chemicals. Shortages of those supplies have led to repeated delays in reporting results, especially during a spike in cases last month.

Government and health experts view rapid tests that can be run outside the laboratory system as key to boosting capacity.

“Those screening tests are what we need in schools, workplaces and nursing homes in order to catch asymptomatic spreaders,” said Dr Jonathan Quick of the Rockefeller Foundation, in an interview earlier this month. The nonprofit group has called for the US to conduct about 4 millions per day by October, mostly rapid, point-of-care tests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Opposition should not make unnecessary objections over NEET, JEE mains: Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Aug 27, 2020 10:52 IST
Cloudy skies followed by rain predicted in Delhi
Aug 27, 2020 10:49 IST
Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Aug 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Rupee slips 6 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade
Aug 27, 2020 10:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.