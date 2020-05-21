Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Recession-hit Japan’s exports, imports fall due to Covid-19 crisis

Recession-hit Japan’s exports, imports fall due to Covid-19 crisis

The drop in exports was the worst since the 2008 financial crisis, as export-dependent Japan struggles to juggle the health risks of Covid-19 with the dire need to keep the economy going.

Updated: May 21, 2020 09:45 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Tokyo

By sector, exports of vehicles, machinery, chemicals and textiles fell most sharply. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Recession-hit Japan’s exports plunged nearly 22% in April while imports fell 7%, the country’s worst drop in more than a decade as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand.

The drop in exports was the worst since the 2008 financial crisis, as export-dependent Japan struggles to juggle the health risks of Covid-19 with the dire need to keep the economy going.

For April, exports totaled 5.2 trillion yen ($48 billion), down from nearly 6.7 trillion yen the same month in 2019. Imports dropped to 6.1 trillion yen ($57 billion) from 6.6 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry reported Thursday.

Like many other nations, Japan has asked people to work from home and maintain social distance to stop the virus from spreading. The government initiative was eased this month in regions with few or no new infections, though it remains in place for Tokyo and some other areas.



By sector, exports of vehicles, machinery, chemicals and textiles fell most sharply.

Imports edged down in iron and steel products, foods such as fish and cereal, and computer parts.

Japan is in a technical recession after a contraction that began in the last quarter of last year deepened in the January-March quarter. Analysts say worse may be ahead, given the economic pain of the pandemic may be prolonged.

Tourism and travel had dwindled. Restaurants are closed or resorting to takeouts, and those that stay open are seeing fewer customers.

Even before, the world’s third-largest economy barely eked out growth over some periods. The recent trade conflict between China and the U.S. also hurt Japan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AAI announces SOPs for flights: What is allowed at airports, what isn’t
May 21, 2020 10:46 IST
Manisha Koirala trolled for supporting controversial Nepal map
May 21, 2020 10:43 IST
Highest single-day rise in Delhi cases, total at 11k: Covid-19 state tally
May 21, 2020 10:44 IST
Anushka Sharma gets legal notice over casteist slur in Amazon’s Paatal Lok
May 21, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.