Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Regeneron Covid-19 drug to roll out in 30,000-dose shipment

Regeneron Covid-19 drug to roll out in 30,000-dose shipment

The drug, called REGN-COV2, received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and some children of at least 12 years of age.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 04:21 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Regeneron said on Saturday it expects to have treatment doses of its drug ready for approximately 80,000 patients by the end of this month. (Reuters)

Thirty thousand doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody cocktail will be shipped Tuesday, after the experimental coronavirus treatment got an emergency authorization from US regulators.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar detailed plans to distribute the therapy at a news conference on Monday. The drug, called REGN-COV2, received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and some children of at least 12 years of age.

Earlier this year, Regeneron agreed to a $450 million supply deal with Operation Warp Speed, the US program to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. The treatment was given to President Donald Trump last month after he contracted the virus.

Regeneron said on Saturday it expects to have treatment doses of its drug ready for approximately 80,000 patients by the end of this month, about 200,000 patients by the first week of January, and about 300,000 patients total by the end of January.



Patients will require a positive Covid-19 test and a prescription from their physician, government officials said at a Monday briefing. For those who lack a physician, some emergency departments will prescribe it.

Sites are also being set up for the medication, which is given as an infusion, including a convention center in Baltimore, Maryland, said Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA.

Shares of Regeneron were up 0.5% at $521.09 at 2:53 p.m. on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

What could be the cost of another lockdown?
Nov 24, 2020 04:55 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 24, 2020 02:01 IST
As vaccine trials end, where do Covid-19 treatments stand?
Nov 24, 2020 05:01 IST
India first priority for Covid-19 vaccine delivery: Serum Institute
Nov 24, 2020 04:03 IST

latest news

White House planning holiday parties despite warnings against gatherings
Nov 24, 2020 04:53 IST
Hong Kong campus rocked by protest becomes ‘prison’ a year later
Nov 24, 2020 04:48 IST
Trump campaign asks appeals court to halt Biden from being declared Pennsylvania winner
Nov 24, 2020 04:41 IST
Pope, for first time, says China’s Uighurs are ‘persecuted’
Nov 24, 2020 04:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.