Sections
Home / World News / Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug fails Covid-19 study

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug fails Covid-19 study

Other drugs in the same class, including Roche Holding AG’s Actemra, are also being studied as treatments for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 07:51 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

A separate Sanofi-led trial of Kevzara outside of the United States in hospitalized patients with severe and critical Covid-19 using a different dosing regimen is ongoing, the companies said. (REUTERS)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said on Thursday their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Previous trial results had shown that the drug did not help patients with less severe Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and shares of Regeneron fell about 3% in after hours trading.

Kevzara belongs to a class of drugs called interleukin-6 inhibitors that are being tried to help regulate a dangerous overreaction to the virus by the body’s immune system called “cytokine storm.”

Other drugs in the same class, including Roche Holding AG’s Actemra, are also being studied as treatments for Covid-19.



A separate Sanofi-led trial of Kevzara outside of the United States in hospitalized patients with severe and critical Covid-19 using a different dosing regimen is ongoing, the companies said.

Patients who required mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygen therapy or treatment in an intensive care unit were considered critically ill. Those who required oxygen without mechanical or high-flow oxygenation were considered severely ill.

More than three dozen U.S. states were seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis on Thursday, the latest grim sign that the coronavirus pandemic, once thought to be waning, was again spreading rapidly.

Worldwide, the virus has infected 10.76 million people, resulting in 516,600 deaths.

Shares of Regeneron were down $17.20 at $605.25 after hours. They are up about 67% so far this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura Madhyamik Result shortly at tbse.in
Jul 03, 2020 08:37 IST
Baby elephants fighting over delicious ‘twig’ is the perfect dose of cuteness to start your day. Watch
Jul 03, 2020 08:33 IST
If you love dogs, this tale about a special visitor at an Airbnb may just make your day
Jul 03, 2020 08:29 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat to review operational preparedness in Ladakh today
Jul 03, 2020 08:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.