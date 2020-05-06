Covid-19 lockdown: Indian citizens in Canada begin registration for repatriation

Even though Canada does not feature in the first list of countries from which India will repatriate citizens, requests are already pouring into Indian missions in the country as those stranded seek to return.

Nearly three lakh Indians, mainly students, are believed to be stranded in Canada due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the Indian Government has now announced that citizens will be brought back, with 12 countries in the initial list, Indian officials in Canada have already started preparations for the repatriation flights.

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria said that the mission’s website had posted a registration form for those seeking to return and in less than 24 hours since the announcement in India, it recorded over 2,000 entries. “As a contingency planning exercise, the High Commission of India in Canada is preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens in Canada,” a release from the High Commission said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Officials are hopeful that Canada will be in a part of the second phase of repatriation. Among the categories outlined are Indians who have been laid off from their jobs in Canada, those facing expiry of their visa, those in a medical emergency, elderly or pregnant women, tourists or visitors stuck in Canada or students who are stuck as their educational institutions have closed down. The cost is likely to about Rs 100,000 for the one-way ticket aboard the non-scheduled commercial flight operated by Air India.

Those returning from Canada will not require a Covid-19 negative certification because that is not issued in the country, but they will be subject to the norms notified by the government. Medical screening will be undertaken prior to embarkation and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

People who have compelling reasons for travel will also have to sign an agreement to abide by the health protocols in India. They will have to pay for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hospital or institutional facility selected by the relevant state government. The passengers will undergo a Covid-19 test after a fortnight.

Starting registrations at this time will help them plan out the schedule of flights between selected destinations in India more efficiently, Indian officials said.