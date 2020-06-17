Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Report: 60% of Beijing flights canceled to stem virus spread

Report: 60% of Beijing flights canceled to stem virus spread

The website of the Communist Party’s Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two major airports have been scrapped.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 09:51 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Beijing China

Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions but in recent days has added a total of 137 new cases with no new deaths. (HT photo)

The Chinese capital on Wednesday cancelled more than 60% of commercial flights and raised the alert level amid a new coronavirus outbreak, state-run media reported.

The website of the Communist Party’s Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two major airports have been scrapped.

Beijing has enacted a number of measures to limit travel in and out of the city, especially among those coming from districts where new cases have been detected. Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions but in recent days has added a total of 137 new cases with no new deaths.

On Wednesday, the city raised its threat level from 3 to 2, leading to the cancellation of classes, suspension of plans for opening up and stiffened requirements for social distancing.



No official public notice on a change in regulations has been issued by China’s civil aviation authority or by either Beijing Capital Airport — traditionally the world’s second busiest handling more than 101 million passengers — or Beijing Daxing International Airport.

However, on its official microblog, Beijing Capital said it expected to handle 500 flights on Wednesday. According to the official Beijing Daily website, the number of takeoffs and landings at the airport on June 10 was 901.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Jun 17, 2020 10:57 IST
When Sushant Singh Rajput said he had few friends
Jun 17, 2020 10:58 IST
Tamil Nadu inches toward 50k-mark, rapidly escalating infections in Chennai
Jun 17, 2020 10:58 IST
Oppn, intelligentsia question Raj Bhawan’s role as Dhankhar compares Bengal to Satyajit Ray’s satire on dictatorship
Jun 17, 2020 10:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.