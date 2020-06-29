Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Reports of me looking ‘wraithlike’ are nonsense, says British PM Boris Johnson

Reports of me looking ‘wraithlike’ are nonsense, says British PM Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson said he was feeling very well, thanks to the National Health Service.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:28 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease in London, Britain. (Reuters File Photo )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that reports of him looking wraithlike were complete nonsense.

“When I came out of hospital I did notice there were occasional pieces in the papers saying I was looking a bit wraithlike, or something someone said,” Johnson told Times Radio. “Complete nonsense I want you to know.”

“I am feeling very well, yes thank you, again thanks to our National Health Service,” he said.

Asked whether he thought every day about the high level of total deaths and infection rates in Britain from the novel coronavirus, Johnson said: “Every day ... What we’ve got is the curve going in the direction roughly that they thought it would. It is very slowly coming down.”



“The crucial thing is to make sure that we’re ready to crack down on local flare ups and that’s why we have the wack-a-mole strategy.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reports of me looking ‘wraithlike’ are nonsense, says British PM Boris Johnson
Jun 29, 2020 15:28 IST
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne rescheduled to October
Jun 29, 2020 15:27 IST
Final decision to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor to be taken by Centre: SGPC
Jun 29, 2020 15:26 IST
Xavi says hopes to coach Barcelona in the future
Jun 29, 2020 15:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.