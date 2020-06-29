Reports of me looking ‘wraithlike’ are nonsense, says British PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease in London, Britain. (Reuters File Photo )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that reports of him looking wraithlike were complete nonsense.

“When I came out of hospital I did notice there were occasional pieces in the papers saying I was looking a bit wraithlike, or something someone said,” Johnson told Times Radio. “Complete nonsense I want you to know.”

“I am feeling very well, yes thank you, again thanks to our National Health Service,” he said.

Asked whether he thought every day about the high level of total deaths and infection rates in Britain from the novel coronavirus, Johnson said: “Every day ... What we’ve got is the curve going in the direction roughly that they thought it would. It is very slowly coming down.”

“The crucial thing is to make sure that we’re ready to crack down on local flare ups and that’s why we have the wack-a-mole strategy.”