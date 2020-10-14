Sections
Reserve right to attack military facility in Azerbaijan, warns Armenia

The warning from the Armenian defense ministry came after it accused the Azerbaijani military on Wednesday of attacking military equipment stationed on the Armenian territory.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:59 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS)

The Armenian Defense Ministry accused the Azerbaijani military on Wednesday of attacking military equipment stationed on the Armenian territory, and noted that the armed forces reserve the right for retaliation.

“On October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked military equipment that was on alert on the Armenian territory, on the border with Karvachar (Kalbajar), being guided by the assumption that this equipment was allegedly ready to attack Azerbaijan’s peaceful settlements,” the Armenian Defense Ministry’s spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook, refuting the allegations as groundless.

“We confirm that no missile, shell or bullet has been fired from the Armenian territory toward Azerbaijan as of now. At the same time, we announce that henceforth the Armenian armed forces reserve the right to attack any military facility or any military movement in Azerbaijan,” Stepanyan went on to say. (ANI/Sputnik)

