Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works: Bill Gates

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works: Bill Gates

Bill Gates added that in the United States people should be thinking about ways to reduce hesitancy about having a Covid-19 vaccine when one is ready.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:12 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

Bill Gates added that in the United States people should be thinking about ways to reduce hesitancy about having a Covid-19 vaccine when one is ready. (AFP)

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a Covid-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday.

“By late next year you can have things going back pretty close to normal - that’s the best case,” Gates, 64, told The Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

“We still don’t know whether these vaccines will succeed,” Gates said. “Now the capacity will take time to ramp up. And so the allocation within the U.S., and between the U.S. and other countries will be a very top point of contention.”

The vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University are two of the leading candidates in the race for the first jab to get regulatory approval in the West to prevent Covid-19.



Gates added that in the United States people should be thinking about ways to reduce hesitancy about having a Covid-19 vaccine when one is ready.

Asked about Russian and Chinese vaccines, he said the Western companies were further ahead on Phase III studies.

“The one Russian construct and six of the Chinese constructs are perfectly valid constructs actually with some similarities to what the Western companies are doing, but the Western companies are further ahead on doing these phase three studies,” Gates said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Bumrah knocks Gopal out, RR struggle 
Oct 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Oct 06, 2020 22:11 IST
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Oct 06, 2020 22:51 IST

latest news

‘Your opinion isn’t last word’: Andhra govt faces SC’s ire for pitching English over Telugu
Oct 06, 2020 23:17 IST
Research shows benefits, risks of treating appendicitis with antibiotics
Oct 06, 2020 23:16 IST
No penalty until glitches in HSRP system are fixed, says Delhi transport minister
Oct 06, 2020 23:14 IST
Road rage: Man rams car into bike after argument in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden
Oct 06, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.