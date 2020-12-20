Risks of simmering conflicts near Russia require stepped up border protection: Putin

The president added that Russia had recently seen the creation of a powerful nationwide mechanism for combating terrorism. (via Reuters )

Russian intelligence agencies should provide maximum protection at the state border due to the risks of simmering conflicts in neighbouring regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

“We need to strive for more effective protection of the state border, especially given the risks of smoldering regional conflicts near our borders,” Putin said in his address to the Russian security agents on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

The president went on to stress the role of the security agencies in protecting Russia’s national interests, noting that it had and would always be of vital importance for the country, especially in countering terrorism.

“We remember and, of course, we will never forget the tragic pages of the 20th century, we will never forget about the lessons of the past, about crimes and repressions against our own people. But the effective work of the intelligence agencies, bound to the law and national interests, has undoubtedly always been and will always be extremely important for Russia,” Putin said at the SVR headquarters.

National security, according to the Russian leader, is one of the most crucial warrants of the sovereign, democratic and diverse society, which can withstand any challenges.

“Among these challenges is international terrorism. ... We remember everyone who died defending Russia from this ruthless enemy that our country faced in the most difficult period of its history,” Putin noted.

The president added that Russia had recently seen the creation of a powerful nationwide mechanism for combating terrorism.