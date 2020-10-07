Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer

Eddie Van Halen, of the iconic hard rock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:48 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Los Angeles

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on Aug. 13, 2015, in Wantagh, N.Y. Van Halen, who had battled mouth cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Eddie Van Halen, of the iconic hard rock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolf Van Halen wrote in a message on Twitter with a picture of the rocker who was 65.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he added. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”



Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the 1970s and quickly earned a fan base.

The group’s classic hits include “Runnin’ with the Devil,” and the guitar solo “Eruption.”

Van Halen has sold more than 75 million albums and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist, according to the band’s label.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Oct 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Oct 06, 2020 23:41 IST
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
Oct 07, 2020 01:48 IST

latest news

Aadhaar-‘plus’ on anvil for migrant workforce
Oct 07, 2020 02:36 IST
6th Mega Job Fair: Mohali admn facilitates 10,000 jobs for youth
Oct 07, 2020 01:52 IST
Dowry case: Punjab and Haryana high court allows NRI to join probe through videoconferencing
Oct 07, 2020 01:48 IST
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
Oct 07, 2020 01:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.