Rockets fall near Baghdad airport, no casualties

On Saturday, a rocket fell inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, while three others landed there on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Cairo

Burning debris are seen on a road near Baghdad International Airport, which according to Iraqi paramilitary groups were caused by three rockets hitting the airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad airport on Sunday but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said, the third such attack on sensitive sites in the capital this week.

On Saturday, a rocket fell inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, while three others landed there on Thursday. Those attacks also caused no casualties.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.

Iraq, often the scene of spillover violence from US-Iran tensions, seeks to avoid being drawn into any regional conflagration.



The Middle East came close to a large conflict in January after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths.

