Romania’s PM paid $600 in fines for not adhering to social distancing rules

In a photograph published in Romanian media, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and others can be seen smoking with food and bottles of alcohol on a table.

Updated: May 31, 2020 09:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bucharest

Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was seen smoking and drinking with other ministers and also did not wear a mask. (REUTERS)

Romania’s prime minister has paid fines totaling about $600 for smoking indoors and holding a meeting in a government building where several Cabinet ministers and other participants did not follow social distancing rules.

No one in the photo wore a mask or maintained the required spacing.

Orban told the Mediafax news agency that the picture was taken on May 25, his birthday.



The foreign minister and economy minister of Romania were among those attending.

Romania has registered 19,133 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,259 deaths.

