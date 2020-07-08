Sections
Home / World News / Rowling, Rushdie, Atwood sign letter warning liberals of illiberalism

Rowling, Rushdie, Atwood sign letter warning liberals of illiberalism

The letter criticised the state of public debate and the “swift and severe retribution” dealt out to any perceived wrongs. It decried an “intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism.’’

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:37 IST

By Associated Press, London

JK Rowling

Dozens of artists, writers and academics have signed an open letter decrying the weakening of public debate and warning that the free exchange of information and ideas is in jeopardy amid a rise in what they call “illiberalism”.

JK Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among the f writers, artists and academics to argue against ideological conformity in an open letter in Harper’s Magazine. The letter comes amid a debate over so-called “cancel culture” - where prominent people face attack for sharing controversial opinions. “The forces of illiberalism are gaining strength throughout the world and have a powerful ally in Donald Trump, who represents a real threat to democracy,’’ the letter said.

“But resistance must not be allowed to harden into its own brand of dogma or coercion - which right-wing demagogues are already exploiting. The democratic inclusion we want can be achieved only if we speak out against the intolerant climate that has set in on all sides.’’

The letter criticised the state of public debate and the “swift and severe retribution” dealt out to any perceived wrongs. It decried an “intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism.’’



“The way to defeat bad ideas is by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away,’’ the letter said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.