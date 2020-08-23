Sections
Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year: Report

Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year: Report

Turkey bought a batch of the missile systems from Russia last year, leading to its suspension by Washington from the US F-35 stealth fighter jet programme.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Moscow

A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia on March 11, 2019. (Reuters File Photo)

Russia is likely to sign a contract for delivery of an additional batch of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey next year, the Interfax news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of state conglomerate Rostec, as saying on Sunday.

Turkey bought a batch of the missile systems from Russia last year, leading to its suspension by Washington from the US F-35 stealth fighter jet programme. The United States has said that Turkey risks US sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s.

