Russia approves Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60: Report

Russia approves Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60: Report

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:03 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Moscow

Coronavirus disease has claimed over 1.75 million lives worldwide. (Reuters image)

Russia on Saturday approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

