Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Russia begins production of Covid-19 vaccine, to be rolled out by Aug end: Report

Russia begins production of Covid-19 vaccine, to be rolled out by Aug end: Report

On Russia’s move to begin Covid-19 vaccine production, some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:15 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Moscow

Photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. (Reuters File Photo )

Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for Covid-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amit Shah asks countrymen to take a pledge on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 15:27 IST
Amit Aggarwal launches I-day collection to raise funds for karigars
Aug 15, 2020 15:22 IST
Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains
Aug 15, 2020 15:19 IST
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.