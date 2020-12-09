Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Russia,China have not sought EMA’s authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines

Russia,China have not sought EMA’s authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines

Russia was the first country to grant regulatory approval for a novel coronavirus vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, stirring concern about the safety and efficacy of the shot.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Rome

The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is being developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute and marketed by Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). (Bloomberg)

Russia and China have not requested authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for their Covid-19 vaccines and the agency is not under political pressure to speed up vaccine approvals, the regulator’s chief said in remarks published on Wednesday.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

“For the time being they have not sought authorisation for their vaccines. If they do, we will study the data,” EMA’s Executive Director Emer Cooke told Italian daily la Repubblica, when asked about the Chinese and Russian vaccines.

China has approved three vaccine candidates developed by Sinovac and state-owned Sinopharm for emergency use.

Russia was the first country to grant regulatory approval for a novel coronavirus vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, stirring concern among scientists and doctors about the safety and efficacy of the shot.



The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is being developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute and marketed by Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Cooke said the agency was not under any pressure to accelerate procedures to authorise the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech or one by Moderna .

“If anything, the pressure is scientific, because we want to be certain to do what is best for citizens” she said, adding that EMA acted independently.

She said the agency was still expecting to complete its review of the Pfizer and BioNTEch vaccine by Dec 29 and to finalise its review of the Moderna vaccine by Jan 12.

The European Union Commission authorises vaccines based on EMA’s scientific advice after consultation with the 27 EU states.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Dec 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Dec 09, 2020 14:24 IST
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
Dec 09, 2020 13:50 IST
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

Ex justice Karnan admitted to Chennai hospital with Covid-19
Dec 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Northeast’s first human milk bank opens in Guwahati
Dec 09, 2020 14:48 IST
PMC’s Covid vaccine storage plan: 55 ice-laced refrigerators, 35 deep freezers
Dec 09, 2020 14:48 IST
Netanyahu will be first to get Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 in Israel
Dec 09, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.