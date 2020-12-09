Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 22:09 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Moscow

Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West. (via REUTERS)

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.

As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets.

Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.



The war games come less than two months before the New START US-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained.

New START was signed in 2010 by then-US President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. It limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries still standing.

Arms control advocates have warned that its expiration would remove any checks on US and Russian nuclear forces, in a blow to global stability.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 21:57 IST
Expert panel seeks more data from Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech
Dec 09, 2020 22:15 IST
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Dharavi records just 1 new case
Dec 09, 2020 21:46 IST
China says joint launch of stamp cancelled due to lack of feedback from India
Dec 09, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

US FDA panel to discuss emergency use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow
Dec 09, 2020 22:35 IST
Boeing 737 Max back in air 2 years after grounded by crashes
Dec 09, 2020 22:37 IST
Chandigarh MC gets shot in the arm as UT releases complete grant-in-aid
Dec 09, 2020 22:28 IST
Stop playing games with farmers: SAD to Centre on farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 22:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.