Russia names new Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ in reference to Cold War space race

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the country’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said Russia had already received requests from more than 20 countries for 1 billion doses of its newly-registered Covid-19 vaccine.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:53 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Moscow

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund which finances the vaccine project. (Reuters photo)

Russia has named its first approved Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ for foreign markets, a reference to the world’s first satellite and what Moscow sees as its success at becoming the first country to approve a vaccine, a top official said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after President Vladimir Putin announced the approval after less than two months of human testing.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out the vaccine has prompted some international scientists to question whether Moscow is putting national prestige before solid science and safety.



