Russia approves first Covid-19 vaccine for use, Putin says his daughter inoculated

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:40 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said one of his daughters has been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine that has been developed in the country and registered for use. (via REUTERS / File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.



Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been sceptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

