Russia registers new record of daily coronavirus cases

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:01 IST

By Reuters, Moscow

A security guard wearing a protective face mask looks on in Moscow. (REUTERS)

Russia on Sunday reported 13,634 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a new daily record that brought its nationwide tally to 1,298,718.

The country’s coronavirus taskforce said that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.

