Russia reports over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th consecutive day, UK draws up 3-stage plan: Top updates

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 3 million people across the world. More than 2.5 lakh people have died due to Covid-19 globally while over one million have recovered from the disease.

The United States, Spain, Italy, France, the UK are some of the top affected countries in the world. The United States has reported over one million Covid-19 cases so far while Europe remains the worst-hit continent.

Here are the key coronavirus updates from the globe:

1. After his hospitalisation for Covid-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make his first appearance in parliament on Wednesday.

2. Russia recorded over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday. The country has the sixth-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the world with around 165,929 people infected from the virus.

3. The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Europe, second in the world after the United States.

4. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that as the country takes steps to reopen economy, more Americans will die of Covid-19. “It’s possible there will be some... because you won’t be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is,” he said.

5. The United Kingdom has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown that is being in place since March, The Times newspaper reported. The first stage will see small shops opening up. Large stores will open up in the second state and restaurants, hotels leisure centres, among other centres of large public gatherings, will be last to open up, news agency Reuters reported.

6. India stands at the 10th spot on the global tally of ‘active’ Covid-19 cases with 33,514 active coronavirus patients in the country. active Covid-19 cases are the number of total coronavirus cases after deducting the recovered/discharged patients and number of fatalities.

7. China said, if needed, it will expand its funding to support the United Nations in developing vaccines and treatment for Covid-19. Reuters reported.

8. US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that the Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on coronavirus.

9. As states move to lift lockdowns in the US, figures Covid-19 infection rate is rising outside New York. As per the data by Johns Hopkins University, daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the US exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000.

10. Taiwan’s health minister asked the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday to ensure the island had access to first-hand information about the coronavirus, saying that not having the full picture slows down epidemic-prevention work, news agency Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)