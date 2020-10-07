Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

Speaking to Putin via a video call, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said the test launch was carried out Tuesday from the Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, north of Russia.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:07 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Moscow

In this photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Oct. 7, 2020, Russian Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched from the Admiral Groshkov frigate, in the White Sea, north of Russia. (AP)

The Russian military on Wednesday reported a successful test launch of the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, giving Russian President Vladimir Putin something to smile about on his 68th birthday.

Speaking to Putin via a video call, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said the test launch was carried out Tuesday from the Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, north of Russia.

The missile successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea, Gerasimov said.

Putin praised the successful test as “a big event” for Russia.

“Equipping our Armed Forces — the army and the navy — with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defense capability of our country in the long term,” the president said.

Putin talked about the coming deployment of the new Zircon hypersonic missile for the Russian navy in 2019, saying that it’s capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and will have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
Oct 07, 2020 19:18 IST
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
Oct 07, 2020 19:29 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi opens with Gill for KKR
Oct 07, 2020 19:44 IST
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Oct 07, 2020 18:27 IST

latest news

Mamata says trucks from other states might be potential carriers of Covid
Oct 07, 2020 19:48 IST
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Oct 07, 2020 19:46 IST
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Swara Bhasker’s jibe
Oct 07, 2020 19:45 IST
J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
Oct 07, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.